Predators-Flames Sum

Nashville 1 2 2—5 Calgary 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 2 (Forsberg, Ellis), 0:51. 2, Calgary, Lindholm 5 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 18:43.

Second Period_3, Nashville, C.Smith 3 (Fiala, Turris), 4:09. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 3 (Lindholm, Giordano), 12:51 (pp). 5, Nashville, Fiala 1 (Turris, Ellis), 14:23 (pp).

Third Period_6, Calgary, Bennett 2 (Ryan, Stone), 2:20. 7, Nashville, Rinaldo 1 (Weber), 6:31. 8, Nashville, Forsberg 5, 19:28.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-10-13_31. Calgary 3-10-14_27.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Calgary 1 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 3-0-0 (9 shots-9 saves), Rinne 3-1-0 (18-15). Calgary, M.Smith 3-3-0 (30-26).

A_18,725 (19,289). T_2:36.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Mark Shewchyk.

