Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Oilers Sum

October 21, 2018 12:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 0 2 1—3
Edmonton 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Subban 2 (Ekholm, Sissons), 13:14 (sh). 2, Nashville, Arvidsson 4 (Bonino, Ekholm), 14:42.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Josi 2, 19:07.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-11-10_28. Edmonton 4-9-18_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; Edmonton 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 3-0-0 (31 shots-31 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 3-2-0 (27-25).

T_2:28.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle