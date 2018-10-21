Predators-Oilers Sum

Nashville 0 2 1—3 Edmonton 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Subban 2 (Ekholm, Sissons), 13:14 (sh). 2, Nashville, Arvidsson 4 (Bonino, Ekholm), 14:42.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Josi 2, 19:07.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-11-10_28. Edmonton 4-9-18_31.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; Edmonton 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 3-0-0 (31 shots-31 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 3-2-0 (27-25).

T_2:28.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Libor Suchanek.

