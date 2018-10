Predators-Rangers Sums

By The Associated Press

Nashville 0 1 2—3 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Kreider, NYR, (cross checking), 15:54.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 1 (Turris, C.Smith), 3:54. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 1 (Chytil), 7:37. Penalties_Rinaldo, NSH, (holding), 8:13; Lettieri, NYR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:13.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Subban 1 (Sissons, Ekholm), 3:28. 4, Nashville, Sissons 1 (Ekholm, Ellis), 18:36. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 1 (Zibanejad, Zuccarello), 19:25. Penalties_Turris, NSH, (slashing), 14:00; Subban, NSH, (interference), 18:30; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Namestnikov (too many men on the ice), 18:30.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-15-9_33. N.Y. Rangers 7-17-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 1-0-0 (36 shots-34 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 0-1-0 (32-30).

A_17,117 (18,006). T_2:30.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, James Tobias.

