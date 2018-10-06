Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

October 6, 2018 5:14 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -146 Milwaukee +136
Los Angeles -170 at ATLANTA +158
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
at CLEVELAND OFF Houston OFF
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -195 NY Rangers +180
at CHICAGO OFF Toronto OFF
at LOS ANGELES -185 Detroit +170
NFL
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS 6 (53) Washington

