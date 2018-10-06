|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-146
|Milwaukee
|+136
|Los Angeles
|-170
|at
|ATLANTA
|+158
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-195
|NY
|Rangers
|+180
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|-185
|Detroit
|+170
|NFL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|6½
|6
|(53)
|Washington
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.