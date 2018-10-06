Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -146 Milwaukee +136 Los Angeles -170 at ATLANTA +158 American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF at CLEVELAND OFF Houston OFF National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -195 NY Rangers +180 at CHICAGO OFF Toronto OFF at LOS ANGELES -185 Detroit +170 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 1½ 3 (45½) at CLEVELAND at KANSAS CITY 3 3 (49) Jacksonville Tennessee 4½ 5½ (39½) at BUFFALO at CAROLINA 5½ 6½ (43½) NY Giants Denver PK 1 (42½) at NY JETS at PITTSBURGH 4½ 3 (58) Atlanta at DETROIT +1 1 (51) Green Bay at CINCINNATI 5 6 (48½) Miami at LA CHARGERS 5½ 6 (52½) Oakland at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4 (40) Arizona at PHILADELPHIA 3 3 (46½) Minnesota LA Rams 6½ 7½ (50) at SEATTLE at HOUSTON 4 3 (45½) Dallas Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 6½ 6 (53) Washington

