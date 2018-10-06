|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-146
|Milwaukee
|+136
|Los Angeles
|-170
|at
|ATLANTA
|+158
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-195
|NY
|Rangers
|+180
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|-185
|Detroit
|+170
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1½
|3
|(45½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at KANSAS CITY
|3
|3
|(49)
|Jacksonville
|Tennessee
|4½
|5½
|(39½)
|at
|BUFFALO
|at CAROLINA
|5½
|6½
|(43½)
|NY
|Giants
|Denver
|PK
|1
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at PITTSBURGH
|4½
|3
|(58)
|Atlanta
|at DETROIT
|+1
|1
|(51)
|Green
|Bay
|at CINCINNATI
|5
|6
|(48½)
|Miami
|at LA CHARGERS
|5½
|6
|(52½)
|Oakland
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|4
|(40)
|Arizona
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3
|3
|(46½)
|Minnesota
|LA Rams
|6½
|7½
|(50)
|at
|SEATTLE
|at HOUSTON
|4
|3
|(45½)
|Dallas
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|6½
|6
|(53)
|Washington
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.