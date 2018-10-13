Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Los Angeles OFF Milwaukee OFF
American League
at BOSTON OFF Houston OFF
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Jose -124 at NEW JERSEY +114
at WINNIPEG -195 Carolina +180
at ST. LOUIS OFF Anaheim OFF
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 11½ 10½ (44) Arizona
at CLEVELAND +1 1 (45½) LA Chargers
Chicago +1 4 (41½) at MIAMI
Carolina +2 1 (44) at WASHINGTON
at NY JETS 2 (46½) Indianapolis
at CINCINNATI (51) Pittsburgh
at ATLANTA 5 3 (57½) Tampa Bay
Seattle PK (48½) Oakland
at HOUSTON 10 (40) Buffalo
LA Rams 7 7 (51½) at DENVER
Jacksonville 2 3 (40) at DALLAS
Baltimore PK (42) at TENNESSEE
at NEW ENGLAND 3 (59½) Kansas City
Monday
at GREEN BAY 8 (46½) San Francisco

