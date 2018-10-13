Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at Los Angeles OFF Milwaukee OFF American League at BOSTON OFF Houston OFF National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Jose -124 at NEW JERSEY +114 at WINNIPEG -195 Carolina +180 at ST. LOUIS OFF Anaheim OFF NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 11½ 10½ (44) Arizona at CLEVELAND +1 1 (45½) LA Chargers Chicago +1 4 (41½) at MIAMI Carolina +2 1 (44) at WASHINGTON at NY JETS 1½ 2 (46½) Indianapolis at CINCINNATI 2½ 1½ (51) Pittsburgh at ATLANTA 5 3 (57½) Tampa Bay Seattle PK 2½ (48½) Oakland at HOUSTON 7½ 10 (40) Buffalo LA Rams 7 7 (51½) at DENVER Jacksonville 2 3 (40) at DALLAS Baltimore PK 2½ (42) at TENNESSEE at NEW ENGLAND 3 3½ (59½) Kansas City Monday at GREEN BAY 8 9½ (46½) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.