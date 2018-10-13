|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Los Angeles
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|American League
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Jose
|-124
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+114
|at WINNIPEG
|-195
|Carolina
|+180
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|11½
|10½
|(44)
|Arizona
|at CLEVELAND
|+1
|1
|(45½)
|LA
|Chargers
|Chicago
|+1
|4
|(41½)
|at
|MIAMI
|Carolina
|+2
|1
|(44)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at NY JETS
|1½
|2
|(46½)
|Indianapolis
|at CINCINNATI
|2½
|1½
|(51)
|Pittsburgh
|at ATLANTA
|5
|3
|(57½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Seattle
|PK
|2½
|(48½)
|Oakland
|at HOUSTON
|7½
|10
|(40)
|Buffalo
|LA Rams
|7
|7
|(51½)
|at
|DENVER
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|(40)
|at
|DALLAS
|Baltimore
|PK
|2½
|(42)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at NEW ENGLAND
|3
|3½
|(59½)
|Kansas
|City
|Monday
|at GREEN BAY
|8
|9½
|(46½)
|San
|Francisco
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
