Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Los Angeles -115 at MILWAUKEE +105 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Charlotte 2 (217) at ORLANDO at BROOKLYN 2½ (218½) New York at NEW ORLEANS 11 (229) Sacramento at TORONTO 3 (207) Boston at MINNESOTA 8½ (223½) Cleveland at MEMPHIS 7½ (209½) Atlanta at MILWAUKEE 3½ (216½) Indiana Golden State 2 (218) at UTAH at LA CLIPPERS 1½ (215½) Oklahoma City National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -168 Florida +158 at DALLAS -158 Minnesota +148 at CALGARY OFF Nashville OFF College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BOISE ST 26 23½ (62½) Colorado St Air Force 12 10 (57) at UNLV Saturday at KENTUCKY 10½ 11½ (47) Vanderbilt at TEMPLE 3½ 3 (48) Cincinnati UCF 24 21½ (64½) at EAST CAROLINA at SYRACUSE 11 10 (67) North Carolina at IOWA 10 9½ (46) Maryland at DUKE 7½ 7 (45) Virginia FAU +1 3 (62½) at MARSHALL Northwestern 21½ 20 (49) at RUTGERS at UMASS 2½ 3 (71½) Coastal Carolina at ARMY 12½ 7½ (48) Miami (Ohio) Michigan 5 7 (41) at MICHIGAN ST Ohio State 14½ 12 (68) at PURDUE Alabama 28½ 28½ (56½) at TENNESSEE E. Michigan 1½ 3 (48) at BALL ST Buffalo +4 1 (60) at TOLEDO Akron 4 5 (52) at KENT ST Penn St 14 15 (61) at INDIANA at WISCONSIN 26 24½ (56½) Illinois Houston 11½ 11½ (60½) at NAVY at LOUISIANA TECH 27 23½ (48) UTEP at FIU 24 23½ (53½) Rice at APPALACHIAN ST 26½ 25½ (67½) Louisiana-Lafayette at ARKANSAS 3½ 7 (55½) Tulsa Georgia Southern 13 11 (55) at NEW MEXICO ST Utah St 13½ 15 (51½) at WYOMING Fresno St 17 13½ (53½) at NEW MEXICO W Michigan 4 4 (55) at CENT. MICHIGAN at UCLA 5½ 9½ (57) Arizona at WASHINGTON ST +1 3 (67½) Oregon at WASHINGTON 17 16½ (50) Colorado California 7 7½ (58½) at OREGON ST at FLORIDA ST 10½ 10½ (58½) Wake Forest at OHIO 18½ 16½ (69½) Bowling Green at LOUISIANA-MONROE 11 10½ (60½) Texas State at NEBRASKA 7 3½ (55) Minnesota at SOUTH FLORIDA 30½ 34 (69) UCONN Oklahoma 7½ 8 (61½) at TCU at UAB 1½ 2 (54½) North Texas at TULANE 6 7 (58½) SMU at CLEMSON 20 17½ (56) NC State at TEXAS TECH 18 18 (58½) Kansas at SOUTHERN MISS 16½ 17½ (44) UTSA at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 17 17 (48) Charlotte at MISSOURI 6 9½ (74) Memphis Auburn 2½ 3½ (62½) at MISSISSIPPI at W KENTUCKY 6½ 5 (56) Old Dominion at LSU 9 6½ (45) Mississippi St at UTAH 6½ 7 (48) SOUTHERN CAL at SAN DIEGO ST 27 28 (43½) San Jose St at HAWAII 1 3 (67) Nevada NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3½ 6½ (45) Tennessee New England 3 3 (49½) at CHICAGO at TAMPA BAY 3 3½ (50) Cleveland Detroit 1 3 (47) at MIAMI at PHILADELPHIA 3½ 4½ (45½) Carolina at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 7½ (43) Buffalo at KANSAS CITY 6½ 6 (58) Cincinnati Minnesota 3½ 3½ (46½) at NY JETS at JACKSONVLLE 5 5 (42) Houston at BALTIMORE 1 2½ (50) New Orleans at WASHINGTON 3 1½ (41½) Dallas LA Rams 12 9½ (52) at SAN FRANCISCO Monday at ATLANTA 5 5 (54½) NY Giants

