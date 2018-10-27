|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|10
|(226)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|Utah
|3½
|(216)
|at
|DALLAS
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4
|(228)
|Washington
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LOS ANGELES
|-149
|NY
|Rangers
|+139
|at CAROLINA
|-200
|NY
|Islanders
|+180
|Dallas
|-144
|at
|DETROIT
|+134
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
|at VEGAS
|-230
|Ottawa
|+210
|San Jose
|-129
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+119
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|(43)
|Jacksonville
|at PITTSBURGH
|7½
|8
|(49)
|Cleveland
|at KANSAS CITY
|9½
|10
|(53½)
|Denver
|at CHICAGO
|6
|7½
|(43)
|NY
|Jets
|Washington
|PK
|1
|(44)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DETROIT
|3
|3
|(48½)
|Seattle
|at CINCINNATI
|5
|3½
|(54½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Baltimore
|PK
|2½
|(44)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Indianapolis
|+1
|3
|(51)
|at
|OAKLAND
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|(41½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at LA RAMS
|8½
|8½
|(56½)
|Green
|Bay
|New Orleans
|+2
|1
|(53½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Monday
|New England
|11
|14
|(44)
|at
|BUFFALO
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.