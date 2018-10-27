Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

October 27, 2018 5:46 pm
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State 10 (226) at BROOKLYN
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Phoenix
Utah (216) at DALLAS
at LA CLIPPERS 4 (228) Washington
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at LOS ANGELES -149 NY Rangers +139
at CAROLINA -200 NY Islanders +180
Dallas -144 at DETROIT +134
at CHICAGO OFF Edmonton OFF
at VEGAS -230 Ottawa +210
San Jose -129 at ANAHEIM +119
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 3 3 (43) Jacksonville
at PITTSBURGH 8 (49) Cleveland
at KANSAS CITY 10 (53½) Denver
at CHICAGO 6 (43) NY Jets
Washington PK 1 (44) at NY GIANTS
at DETROIT 3 3 (48½) Seattle
at CINCINNATI 5 (54½) Tampa Bay
Baltimore PK (44) at CAROLINA
Indianapolis +1 3 (51) at OAKLAND
San Francisco 1 2 (41½) at ARIZONA
at LA RAMS (56½) Green Bay
New Orleans +2 1 (53½) at MINNESOTA
Monday
New England 11 14 (44) at BUFFALO

