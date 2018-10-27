Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Princeton runs win streak to seven, crushes Cornell, 66-0

October 27, 2018 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Lovett spearheaded a Princeton offense that gained more than 500 total yards and the Tigers matched their season high point total in a 66-0 rout of Cornell in an Ivy League showdown Saturday.

A year ago, Princeton rolled into this game with a 5-1 record, having scoring 50 points in three straight games only to have Cornell eke out a 29-28 victory. The Tigers did not win another game.

This time Princeton improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1995 and extended its win streak to seven games for just the second time in the last 23 seasons.

Princeton has scored at least 48 points in every home game this season, and against the Big Red (3-3, 2-1) it used 13 players in a running game that racked up 358 yards and seven touchdowns. Lovett rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while completing 12 of 16 passes for 133 yards and a score. Charlie Volker had 10 carries for 30 yards and three touchdowns.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Princeton faces unbeaten Dartmouth Saturday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War