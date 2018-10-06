Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Priore throws for 4 TDs as Rhode Island rolls Brown 48-0

October 6, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Vito Priore threw for four touchdowns and Rhode Island rolled over Brown 48-0 in the 103rd meeting between the schools on Saturday afternoon.

Brown holds a substantial lead in the series with a 73-28-2 advantage. The margin is much tighter in the Governor’s Cup series that started in 1981, with Brown holding a 19-18 edge.

Priore hit Aaron Parker on a 19-yard toss into the right corner of the end zone for a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Priore nailed Isaiah Coulter and Marven Beauvais on touchdown tosses of 25 and 44 yards to go up 27-0 at the half. Priore, who finished with 310 yards on 19-of-25 passing, hit Parker with another touchdown pass in the third for a 41-0 lead.

Parker finished with 108 receiving yards on six catches and Beauvais hauled in nine passes for 105 yards.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nas Jones led the defense with seven tackles, including a sack.

Rhode Island (4-1) racked up 580 total yards while holding Brown (1-3) to just 127 total yards.

Michael McGovern led Brown, throwing for 101 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn