Pro Rodeo Leaders

Through Oct. 14 All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $216,127

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $188,678

3. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $137,179

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $110,274

5. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $109,006

6. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $93,237

7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $82,868

8. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $71,659

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $64,759

10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $60,005

11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $59,712

12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $58,754

13. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $52,394

14. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $51,351

15. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. $49,216

16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $47,556

17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $39,837

18. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $37,945

19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $37,554

20. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. $37,259

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $187,250

2. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $172,428

3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $135,166

4. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $130,655

5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $119,835

6. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $119,819

7. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $111,022

8. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $109,420

9. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $101,403

10. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $99,536

11. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $95,192

12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $91,558

13. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $80,163

14. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $78,376

15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $77,497

16. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas $70,017

17. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $68,638

18. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $67,793

19. Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. $66,712

20. Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan $59,636

Steer Wrestling

1. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $106,009

2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $97,625

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $92,325

4. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $89,662

5. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $86,958

6. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $84,527

7. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas $83,711

8. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $81,178

9. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $80,717

10. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $79,479

11. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $78,092

12. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $77,643

13. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $75,458

14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $75,333

15. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $74,706

16. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $72,957

17. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $70,876

18. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $69,629

19. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. $60,663

20. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $59,828

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $115,345

2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $114,952

3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $106,396

4. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $96,990

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $91,863

6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $88,868

7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $85,342

8. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. $84,837

9. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $84,044

10. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $83,102

11. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $81,554

12. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas $70,444

13. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $68,354

14. Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas $67,458

15. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $65,232

16. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $62,906

17. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $62,716

18. Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho $61,826

19. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta $59,347

20. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $58,299

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $115,936

2. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $115,345

3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $106,396

4. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $104,515

5. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $98,439

6. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $93,133

7. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $91,294

8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $88,173

9. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $83,102

10. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $80,361

11. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $79,467

12. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $68,284

13. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $66,252

14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $64,451

15. Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah $61,349

16. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $60,834

17. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $59,847

18. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas $57,260

19. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $57,107

20. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $57,050

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $168,101

2. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $165,078

3. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $124,740

4. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $123,607

5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $112,637

6. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $111,588

7. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $104,176

8. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $103,309

9. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $101,843

10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $98,748

11. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $89,325

12. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $81,903

13. Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. $79,114

14. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $78,790

15. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $76,141

16. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $75,774

17. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $73,767

18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $73,573

19. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. $65,457

20. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas $52,912

Tie-down Roping

1. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $136,577

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $134,768

3. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $126,518

4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. $94,294

5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $93,768

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $92,772

7. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $91,938

8. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $89,971

9. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $86,675

10. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $86,483

11. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas $85,428

12. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $84,153

13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $83,373

14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas $79,083

15. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $77,552

16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $77,059

17. Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas $76,969

18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. $67,040

19. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $66,963

20. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas $62,752

Steer Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $89,427

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $70,845

3. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $62,295

4. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $62,225

5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $59,641

6. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $54,968

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $50,360

8. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $48,401

9. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $44,717

10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $43,786

11. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $43,624

12. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $43,560

13. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $42,636

14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $42,002

15. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $41,106

16. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $40,225

17. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $37,042

18. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $33,631

19. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $28,457

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $26,134

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $297,026

2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $185,476

3. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $114,588

4. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $109,737

5. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $109,349

6. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $107,387

7. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $106,431

8. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $102,226

9. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $101,583

10. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $100,932

11. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $99,973

12. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $97,258

13. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $96,163

14. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, N.C. $95,114

15. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $94,396

16. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas $93,769

17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $92,183

18. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $91,009

19. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $90,863

20. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $86,419

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $192,834

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $146,826

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $137,267

4. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $123,516

5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $110,232

6. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $103,692

7. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $101,715

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $98,704

9. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $98,385

10. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $91,277

11. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $90,515

12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $90,496

13. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $89,127

14. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $86,947

15. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $89,933

16. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $83,011

17. Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. $82,060

18. Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. $78,993

19. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $78,264

20. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $68,197

