Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through Oct. 21
|All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $216,127
2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $188,678
3. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $137,179
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $110,274
5. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $109,006
6. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $93,237
7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $82,868
8. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $71,659
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $64,759
10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $60,005
11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $59,712
12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $58,754
13. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $52,394
14. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $51,351
15. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. $49,216
16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $47,556
17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $39,837
18. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $37,945
19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $37,554
20. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. $37,259
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $187,250
2. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $172,428
3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $135,166
4. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $130,655
5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $119,835
6. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $119,819
7. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $111,022
8. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $109,420
9. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $101,403
10. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $99,536
11. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $95,192
12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $91,558
13. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $80,163
14. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $78,376
15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $77,497
16. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas $70,017
17. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $68,638
18. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $67,793
19. Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. $66,712
20. Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan $59,636
1. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $106,009
2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $97,625
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $92,325
4. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $89,662
5. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $86,958
6. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $84,527
7. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas $83,711
8. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $81,178
9. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $80,717
10. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $79,479
11. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $78,092
12. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $77,643
13. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $75,458
14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $75,333
15. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $74,706
16. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $72,957
17. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $70,876
18. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $69,629
19. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. $60,663
20. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $59,828
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $115,345
2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $114,952
3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $106,396
4. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $96,990
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $91,863
6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $88,868
7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $85,342
8. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. $84,837
9. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $84,044
10. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $83,102
11. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $81,554
12. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas $70,444
13. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $68,354
14. Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas $67,458
15. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $65,232
16. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $62,906
17. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $62,716
18. Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho $61,826
19. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta $59,347
20. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $58,299
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $115,936
2. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $115,345
3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $106,396
4. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $104,515
5. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $98,439
6. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $93,133
7. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $91,294
8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $88,173
9. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $83,102
10. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $80,361
11. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $79,467
12. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $68,284
13. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $66,252
14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $64,451
15. Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah $61,349
16. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $60,834
17. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $59,847
18. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas $57,260
19. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $57,107
20. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $57,050
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $168,101
2. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $165,078
3. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $124,740
4. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $123,607
5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $112,637
6. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $111,588
7. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $104,176
8. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $103,309
9. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $101,843
10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $98,748
11. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $89,325
12. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $81,903
13. Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. $79,114
14. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $78,790
15. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $76,141
16. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $75,774
17. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $73,767
18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $73,573
19. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. $65,457
20. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas $52,912
1. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $136,577
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $134,768
3. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $126,518
4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. $94,294
5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $93,768
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $92,772
7. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $91,938
8. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $89,971
9. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $86,675
10. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $86,483
11. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas $85,428
12. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $84,153
13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $83,373
14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas $79,083
15. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $77,552
16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $77,059
17. Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas $76,969
18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. $67,040
19. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $66,963
20. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas $62,752
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $89,427
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $70,845
3. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $62,295
4. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $62,225
5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $59,641
6. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $54,968
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $50,360
8. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $48,401
9. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $44,717
10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $43,786
11. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $43,624
12. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $43,560
13. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $42,636
14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $42,002
15. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $41,106
16. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $40,225
17. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $37,042
18. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $33,631
19. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $28,457
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $26,134
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $297,026
2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $185,476
3. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $114,588
4. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $109,737
5. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $109,349
6. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $107,387
7. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $106,431
8. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $102,226
9. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $101,583
10. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $100,932
11. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $99,973
12. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $97,258
13. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $96,163
14. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, N.C. $95,114
15. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $94,396
16. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas $93,769
17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $92,183
18. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $91,009
19. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $90,863
20. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $86,419
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $192,834
2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $146,826
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $137,267
4. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $123,516
5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $110,232
6. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $103,692
7. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $101,715
8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $98,704
9. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $98,385
10. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $91,277
11. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $90,515
12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $90,496
13. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $89,127
14. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $86,947
15. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $89,933
16. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $83,011
17. Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. $82,060
18. Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. $78,993
19. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $78,264
20. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $68,197
