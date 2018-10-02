Listen Live Sports

Protesters use images of Flyers’ new mascot to decry Trump

October 2, 2018 8:13 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphians used the city’s latest sports mascot to protest a visit by President Donald Trump.

About 100 protesters gathered Tuesday outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center where Trump addressed the National Electrical Contractors Convention. Several carried homemade signs of the Flyers’ new mascot Gritty, a bearded orange monster.

Gritty drew mixed reactions when he was introduced last week, drawing comparisons to ZZ Top, Muppets and horror movies.

Many of the signs Tuesday included expletives telling Trump to leave. One said Philadelphia only has room for one orange monster.

Philadelphia hasn’t had a warm and fuzzy relationship with Trump.

Trump’s administration has regularly clashed with city officials including Mayor Jim Kenney.

In June, Trump canceled a White House celebration of the Eagles’ Super Bowl win after it became apparent many players wouldn’t attend.

