Purdue, Matt Painter agree on 2-year contract extension

October 12, 2018 10:50 am
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue and men’s basketball coach Matt Painter have agreed on a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski said Friday that beginning July 2019, Painter’s contract will convert to a rolling five-year term with automatic one-year extensions that could extend the agreement beyond 2023-24. The school said Painter also will receive increased compensation, but did not offer details.

In 13 seasons at Purdue, the 48-year-old Painter has compiled a 295-149 record with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, two Big Ten Conference championships and a Big Ten Tournament title. Over the last three seasons, Purdue has won 83 games, ninth-best nationally, and been ranked in 56 of 57 Associated Press Top 25 polls, the fourth-highest total in the country.

Purdue went 30-7 last season, setting a school record for victories and reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth time under Painter.

