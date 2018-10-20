Listen Live Sports

Quick drives spark Delaware’s 38-14 win over New Hampshire

October 20, 2018 8:27 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Troy Reeder’s blocked punt and Cam Kitchen’s interception set up a pair of one-play drives sandwiched between halftime and Delaware went on to defeat New Hampshire 38-14 on Saturday.

One play after Robb Schumacher recovered the blocked punt, Joe Walker scored on an 8-yard run, giving the Blue Hens (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) a 17-7 lead 55 seconds before halftime.

Kitchen got six yards on his return of a Trevor Knight pass and on the next play Kani Kane went 18 yards for the score, pushing the lead to 24-7 at 9:42 of the third quarter.

Pat Kehoe, who threw a touchdown pass to Charles Scarff to open the scoring, found Vinny Papale for 9 yards for a 31-7 lead.

Nasir Adderley wrapped up the scoring with a 92-yard kickoff return after Kyle Reisert went 55 yards after a fumble recovery for the Wildcats (1-6, 0-4).

The Blue Hens only had 177 yards of offense, going 2 of 11 on third down, but held New Hampshire to 190 and forced four turnovers with four sacks.

