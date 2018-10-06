Listen Live Sports

Quinnipiac lacrosse coach out after hazing allegations

October 6, 2018 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Quinnipaic has extended the suspension of its men’s lacrosse team through the end of the year and says its coach is “no longer with the university.”

The team was suspended last month amid allegations of hazing and alcohol use.

The school said in a statement Saturday the suspension was extended through Dec. 31. Spokeswoman Lynn Bushnell adds that individual players have been disciplined. She did not identify the players or specify the punishment.

She did not say if coach Eric Fekete had resigned or been fired. She said federal privacy laws prevented her from commenting further. Assistant Mason Poli has been appointed interim head coach.

