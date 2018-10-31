Raiders-49ers Preview Capsule

OAKLAND (1-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-7)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 3 1/2.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 2-5, San Francisco 2-6

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 7-6

LAST MEETING — Raiders beat 49ers 24-13, Dec. 7, 2014

LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Colts 42-28; 49ers lost at Cardinals 18-15

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 32, 49ers No. 31

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (11).

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (22).

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (6), PASS (25).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (13), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Final scheduled meeting between Bay Area teams before Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020. Teams split eight meetings as neighbors in Bay Area. … Combined .133 winning percentage lowest ever for prime-time game played after October. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s first NFL job was on Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa in 2004-05. … Raiders and 49ers tied for worst in league with three losses in games led in fourth quarter. Oakland outscored by NFL-worst 51 points in fourth quarter; 49ers rank second worst at minus-36. … San Francisco third team since merger to start 1-7 or worse in three straight seasons. … 49ers QB C.J. Beathard had first career turnover-free start last week. Beathard 1-9 as starter with 17 giveaways. … Beathard nursing sore wrist and could miss game. … Backup Nick Mullens never taken snap in NFL. … San Francisco ranks last in NFL in takeaways (5), second worst in turnover margin (minus-13). … Niners allowed 31 sacks, third worst in NFL. Raiders last in NFL with seven sacks. … Derek Carr became fifth Raiders QB with three TD passes, one TD run in game last week. … Raiders allowed 218 points, most through seven games for franchise since 1961. … Oakland allowed at least 200 yards rushing, recorded no sacks in game for first time last week since 2010. … Fantasy Tip: Raiders allowed TD catches to three TEs last week vs. Colts. San Francisco’s George Kittle ranks third among TEs with 37 catches, 584 yards receiving.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.