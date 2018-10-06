Raiders activate CB Daryl Worley from suspended list

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have activated cornerback Daryl Worley from the suspended list.

Oakland released defensive lineman Tank Carradine on Saturday to make room for Worley on the 53-man roster. Worley is expected to play for the Raiders on Sunday against the Chargers.

The Raiders signed Worley in April days after he was arrested in Philadelphia and cut by the Eagles. Worley pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia and resisting arrest. That led to his suspension to start the season.

Worley was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2016 and had 150 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 31 games.

Carradine played one game for Oakland.

___

