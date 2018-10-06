Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders activate CB Daryl Worley from suspended list

October 6, 2018 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have activated cornerback Daryl Worley from the suspended list.

Oakland released defensive lineman Tank Carradine on Saturday to make room for Worley on the 53-man roster. Worley is expected to play for the Raiders on Sunday against the Chargers.

The Raiders signed Worley in April days after he was arrested in Philadelphia and cut by the Eagles. Worley pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia and resisting arrest. That led to his suspension to start the season.

Worley was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2016 and had 150 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 31 games.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Carradine played one game for Oakland.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn