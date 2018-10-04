Raiders-Chargers Preview Capsule

OAKLAND (1-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Raiders 2-2, Chargers 1-3

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 63-52-2

LAST MEETING – Chargers beat Raiders 30-10, Dec. 31, 2017

LAST WEEK – Raiders beat Browns 45-42, OT; Chargers beat 49ers 29-27

AP PRO32 RANKING – Raiders No. 27, Chargers No. 17

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (16), PASS (4).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (17).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (8), PASS (13).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (17T), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chargers have won past two meetings. . Raiders coach Jon Gruden has 7-3 record vs. Chargers. . Raiders had 565 yards of offense last week vs. Browns, second most for franchise since 1970 as Gruden got first win in return to coaching. . QB Derek Carr fourth in league in completions (120) and completion percentage (71.0). . Raiders one of three teams with 100-yard receiver in every game this season (Vikings and Buccaneers). . RB Marshawn Lynch fourth in league in rushing with 300 yards. . WR Amari Cooper averaging 6.7 receptions and 87 yards in past three games. . S Reggie Nelson leads active players with 37 interceptions. . Chargers have won six of past seven at home. . QB Philip Rivers has thrown 41 TDs vs. Raiders, tied with Broncos for most against any opponent. He has thrown three or more TDs in four of past five games dating back to last season. . RB Melvin Gordon has three 100-yard rushing games since start of last season. Gordon leads AFC in yards from scrimmage (475) and first downs (25). . RB Austin Ekeler averaging 8.6 scrimmage yards per touch, leads league among running backs. . TE Antonio Gates has touchdown in past four games vs. Raiders. . Rookie S Derwin James first player since Jets’ Kerry Rhodes in 2006 to have three or more sacks and an interception in first four games. . DT Corey Liguet returns from four-game suspension for violating league policy on performance enhancers. . DE Joey Bosa will miss fifth straight game due to foot injury. … Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Keenan Allen had nine receptions for 133 yards and TD in last meeting vs. Raiders. Allen has eight or more catches, 100 or more yards and TD in last two games vs. division opponent.

