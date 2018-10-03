Listen Live Sports

Raiders place right tackle Donald Penn on IR

October 3, 2018 3:59 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders placed right tackle Donald Penn on injured reserve with a groin injury Wednesday.

Penn was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s 45-42 overtime win against the Cleveland Browns. Penn limped off the field, returned briefly for a handful of plays then went to the sideline for good.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the team is hopeful of getting Penn back later this season.

Brandon Parker, Oakland’s third-round draft pick, replaced Penn against the Browns and is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Penn was the Raiders’ starting left tackle from 2014-2017. He started 170 consecutive games before suffering a foot injury in Week 15 last season.

