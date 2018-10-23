Listen Live Sports

Raiders sign K Daniel Carlson, waive K Matt McCrane

October 23, 2018 5:54 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed kicker Daniel Carlson and waived Matt McCrane.

Oakland also promoted receiver Marcell Ateman and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland from the practice squad Tuesday to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

Carlson was a fifth-round pick by Minnesota this season after setting the SEC record for career points in college at Auburn. He was released after two games with the Vikings. He missed three field goals in a tie against Green Bay on Sept. 16, including tries from 35 and 49 yards in overtime.

McCrane kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime for Oakland on Sept. 30 against Cleveland, but has missed four kicks in three games and has struggled to generate touchbacks on kickoffs.

The Raiders also signed running back James Butler to the practice squad and waived safety Obi Melifonwu from the injured reserve list.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

