Rams-49ers Stats

L.A. Rams 3 19 10 7—39 San Francisco 0 7 3 0—10 First Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 35, 6:34.

Second Quarter

La_Gurley 7 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:23.

La_safety, 12:59.

La_FG Zuerlein 37, 10:05.

La_Cooks 19 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 2:30.

SF_Kittle 10 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), :13.

Third Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 33, 8:06.

La_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 6:04.

SF_FG Gould 51, 2:37.

Fourth Quarter

La_Gurley 12 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:35.

A_66,597.

La SF First downs 20 16 Total Net Yards 331 228 Rushes-yards 35-146 24-107 Passing 185 121 Punt Returns 2-36 1-6 Kickoff Returns 2-47 1-21 Interceptions Ret. 2-18 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-24-0 15-27-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 7-49 Punts 4-30.5 5-32.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2 Penalties-Yards 1-10 2-10 Time of Possession 32:51 27:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, M.Brown 13-65, Gurley 15-63, Cooks 1-7, Woods 1-6, Goff 2-4, Mannion 3-1. San Francisco, Mostert 7-59, Morris 9-25, Breida 5-15, Beathard 2-13, Juszczyk 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 18-24-0-202. San Francisco, Beathard 15-27-2-170.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Woods 5-78, Cooks 4-64, Gurley 4-23, N.Williams 2-17, Reynolds 1-19, M.Brown 1-6, Everett 1-(minus 5). San Francisco, Kittle 5-98, Mostert 4-19, Goodwin 2-24, Juszczyk 2-18, T.Taylor 1-6, Garcon 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

