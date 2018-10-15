Rams WR Kupp not likely to play at 49ers with sprained knee

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a sprained left knee.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp is week to week.

Kupp was injured in the second quarter of the Rams’ 23-20 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday when his knee bent back awkwardly on a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart.

McVay says the prognosis is “fortunate news.”

Kupp leads the Rams with five touchdown receptions. A third-round draft pick out of Eastern Washington in 2017, Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards.

