Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rams WR Kupp not likely to play at 49ers with sprained knee

October 15, 2018 8:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a sprained left knee.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp is week to week.

Kupp was injured in the second quarter of the Rams’ 23-20 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday when his knee bent back awkwardly on a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart.

McVay says the prognosis is “fortunate news.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Kupp leads the Rams with five touchdown receptions. A third-round draft pick out of Eastern Washington in 2017, Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1