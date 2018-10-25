Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Blackhawks Sum

October 25, 2018 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0—1
Chicago 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 6 (Keith, Crawford), 2:55. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 3 (Smith, Howden), 4:09.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Fortin 2 (Manning, Schmaltz), 10:33.

Third Period_4, Chicago, Kane 9 (DeBrincat, Anisimov), 15:39. 5, Chicago, DeBrincat 8 (Jokiharju, Kahun), 18:51.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-11-1_19. Chicago 11-12-14_37.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 2-5-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Chicago, Crawford 3-1-0 (19-18).

A_21,280 (19,717). T_2:35.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War