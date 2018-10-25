Rangers-Blackhawks Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0—1 Chicago 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 6 (Keith, Crawford), 2:55. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 3 (Smith, Howden), 4:09. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (high sticking), 9:20; Toews, CHI, (slashing), 14:08.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Fortin 2 (Manning, Schmaltz), 10:33. Penalties_Johnson, CHI, (interference), 2:33; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (too many men on the ice), 5:59; Zibanejad, NYR, (tripping), 14:11.

Third Period_4, Chicago, Kane 9 (DeBrincat, Anisimov), 15:39. 5, Chicago, DeBrincat 8 (Jokiharju, Kahun), 18:51. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (interference), 10:28; Vesey, NYR, Major (fighting), 19:14; Manning, CHI, Major (fighting), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-11-1_19. Chicago 11-12-14_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 2-5-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Chicago, Crawford 3-1-0 (19-18).

A_21,280 (19,717). T_2:35.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.