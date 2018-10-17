Rangers-Capitals Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 2 (Pionk, Kreider), 6:09. 2, Washington, Carlson 3 (Backstrom), 14:05.
Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 5 (Carlson, Connolly), 3:32 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 3 (Pionk, Howden), 12:42 (pp). 5, Washington, Ovechkin 6 (Backstrom, Carlson), 17:01 (pp).
Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Pionk, Zibanejad), 10:25 (pp).
Overtime_7, Washington, Niskanen 1 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 2:18.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-18-5_32. Washington 14-13-9-2_38.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 4; Washington 2 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 2-3-1 (38 shots-34 saves). Washington, Holtby 3-1-1 (33-30).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:34.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.
