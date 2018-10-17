Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Capitals Sum

October 17, 2018 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 1 0—3
Washington 1 2 0 1—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 2 (Pionk, Kreider), 6:09. 2, Washington, Carlson 3 (Backstrom), 14:05.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 5 (Carlson, Connolly), 3:32 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 3 (Pionk, Howden), 12:42 (pp). 5, Washington, Ovechkin 6 (Backstrom, Carlson), 17:01 (pp).

Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Pionk, Zibanejad), 10:25 (pp).

Overtime_7, Washington, Niskanen 1 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 2:18.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-18-5_32. Washington 14-13-9-2_38.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 4; Washington 2 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 2-3-1 (38 shots-34 saves). Washington, Holtby 3-1-1 (33-30).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:34.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers