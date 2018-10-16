Listen Live Sports

Rangers hire Shiraz Rehman as assistant GM from Cubs

October 16, 2018 4:23 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired Shiraz Rehman as assistant general manager after he spent the past seven years in baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs.

Rehman will assist Rangers general manager Jon Daniels in the day-to-day management of major league operations, including player acquisitions, roster management, player contracts, and salary arbitration.

Texas announced the hire on Tuesday.

Rehman joined the Cubs as assistant to the GM in November 2011, shortly after Chicago hired Theo Epstein as president of baseball operations and Jed Hoyer as general manager. Rehman was most was recently assistant GM for strategic initiatives for the Cubs, and had previously spent six seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball operations department.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

