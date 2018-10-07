Rangers-Hurricanes Sums

N.Y. Rangers 2 2 1—5 Carolina 2 2 4—8

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 1 (Hayes, Fast), 0:49. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 1 (Namestnikov, Howden), 6:02. 3, Carolina, Foegele 1 (Williams, Necas), 9:07. 4, Carolina, Martinook 2 (Williams, J.Staal), 14:14. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (holding), 11:31.

Second Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 2 (Skjei, Chytil), 2:48. 6, Carolina, J.Staal 2 (Foegele, Slavin), 9:25. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 2 (Hayes, DeAngelo), 11:41 (pp). 8, Carolina, Ferland 2 (Faulk), 19:29. Penalties_Ferland, CAR, (hooking), 5:13; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (too many men on the ice), 6:13; Williams, CAR, (holding), 7:03; de Haan, CAR, (holding), 10:02; Georgiev, NYR, served by Chytil, (tripping), 13:01; DeAngelo, NYR, (roughing), 16:00; Martinook, CAR, (roughing), 16:00.

Third Period_9, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 2 (DeAngelo, Fast), 4:26. 10, Carolina, Wallmark 1 (Svechnikov, Martinook), 5:01. 11, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Faulk, de Haan), 10:44. 12, Carolina, Foegele 2 (J.Staal, Williams), 11:31. 13, Carolina, Teravainen 1 (Aho, Ferland), 19:29 (pp). Penalties_de Haan, CAR, (kneeing), 1:18; Kreider, NYR, (high sticking), 14:35; DeAngelo, NYR, (interference), 18:10.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-6-6_24. Carolina 15-13-12_40.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4; Carolina 1 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 0-1-0 (39 shots-32 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 1-0-1 (24-19).

A_13,526 (18,680). T_2:36.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Pierre Racicot.

