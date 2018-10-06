Rangers-Sabres Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|1—1
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Buffalo, Sheary 1 (Ristolainen, Mittelstadt), 13:15 (pp).
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Sheary 2 (Eichel, Reinhart), 1:42 (pp).
Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 1 (McQuaid, Spooner), 15:21. 4, Buffalo, Eichel 1, 19:58.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 14-10-20_44. Buffalo 7-8-14_29.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Buffalo 2 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 0-2-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 1-1-0 (44-43).
A_16,824 (19,070). T_2:44.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.
