Rangers-Sabres Sums

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1—1 Buffalo 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Sheary 1 (Ristolainen, Mittelstadt), 13:15 (pp). Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (holding stick), 7:17; Rodrigues, BUF, (roughing), 10:57; Vesey, NYR, (roughing), 10:57; Kreider, NYR, (holding), 11:53; Beaulieu, BUF, Major (fighting), 14:35; McLeod, NYR, Major (fighting), 14:35; Buffalo bench, served by Pominville (too many men on the ice), 16:43; Lettieri, NYR, (high sticking), 20:00.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Sheary 2 (Eichel, Reinhart), 1:42 (pp). Penalties_McQuaid, NYR, (hooking), 11:10.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 1 (McQuaid, Spooner), 15:21. 4, Buffalo, Eichel 1, 19:58. Penalties_Zibanejad, NYR, (tripping), 0:41; Eichel, BUF, (hooking), 6:19; Zuccarello, NYR, (roughing), 7:38; Rodrigues, BUF, (roughing), 7:38.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 14-10-20_44. Buffalo 7-8-14_29.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Buffalo 2 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 0-2-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 1-1-0 (44-43).

A_16,824 (19,070). T_2:44.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.

