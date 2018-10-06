Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Sabres Sums

October 6, 2018 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1—1
Buffalo 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Sheary 1 (Ristolainen, Mittelstadt), 13:15 (pp). Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (holding stick), 7:17; Rodrigues, BUF, (roughing), 10:57; Vesey, NYR, (roughing), 10:57; Kreider, NYR, (holding), 11:53; Beaulieu, BUF, Major (fighting), 14:35; McLeod, NYR, Major (fighting), 14:35; Buffalo bench, served by Pominville (too many men on the ice), 16:43; Lettieri, NYR, (high sticking), 20:00.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Sheary 2 (Eichel, Reinhart), 1:42 (pp). Penalties_McQuaid, NYR, (hooking), 11:10.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 1 (McQuaid, Spooner), 15:21. 4, Buffalo, Eichel 1, 19:58. Penalties_Zibanejad, NYR, (tripping), 0:41; Eichel, BUF, (hooking), 6:19; Zuccarello, NYR, (roughing), 7:38; Rodrigues, BUF, (roughing), 7:38.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 14-10-20_44. Buffalo 7-8-14_29.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Buffalo 2 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 0-2-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 1-1-0 (44-43).

A_16,824 (19,070). T_2:44.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn