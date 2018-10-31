Rangers-Sharks Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 2 0—4 San Jose 1 0 2 0—3 N.Y. Rangers won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, San Jose, Burns 3 (Sorensen, M.Karlsson), 3:22. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 3 (Shattenkirk), 4:21. Penalties_M.Karlsson, SJ, (tripping), 13:01; Meier, SJ, (high sticking), 15:45.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Zibanejad, NYR, (holding), 0:56.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 5 (Hayes, Skjei), 1:13. 4, San Jose, Meier 9 (Burns), 8:14. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 6 (Zibanejad, Zuccarello), 10:05. 6, San Jose, Hertl 5 (Meier, Couture), 19:58. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 15:06.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (tripping), 1:39; Kreider, NYR, (slashing), 3:16.

Shootout_N.Y. Rangers 1 (, Zuccarello NG, , , Zibanejad NG, , Shattenkirk G), San Jose 0 (, Hertl NG, , Couture NG, , Pavelski NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 17-6-11-3_37. San Jose 6-14-12-2_34.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 3-6-1 (34 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 5-3-1 (37-34).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:38.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

