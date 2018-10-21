Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rapids, Earthquakes play to scoreless draw

October 21, 2018 8:08 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tim Howard had his fifth shutout of the season and the Colorado Rapids played the San Jose Earthquakes to a 0-0 draw Sunday in a match between the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Colorado (7-19-7) was trying to win consecutive games for just the third time this season. San Jose (4-20-8) snapped a six-match losing streak.

San Jose goalkeeper James Marcinkowski had his first clean sheet. The Earthquakes haven’t conceded a home goal to Colorado since a 1-1 draw on May 18, 2013.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

