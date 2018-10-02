Raptors-Jazz, Box

TORONTO (90)

Leonard 6-12 4-8 17, Miles 2-8 0-0 4, Valanciunas 6-11 6-6 18, Lowry 2-8 2-2 7, Collinsworth 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 2-5 0-0 4, Ibaka 5-11 0-0 11, Siakam 4-8 1-2 10, Monroe 1-5 0-0 2, VanVleet 1-6 1-2 3, Loyd 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-4 2-3 2, Wright 2-7 1-1 5, Richardson 1-3 0-0 2, Green 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 34-96 17-24 90.

UTAH (105)

Ingles 8-15 3-5 24, Favors 3-6 0-0 6, Gobert 4-5 5-6 13, Rubio 5-11 2-3 15, Mitchell 4-12 2-2 12, Crowder 2-5 1-2 6, Sefolosha 1-1 0-0 3, O’Neale 2-4 0-0 4, Niang 1-1 2-4 4, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Udoh 2-3 2-2 6, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 2-9 1-2 6, Burks 1-8 2-2 4, Mitrou-Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-83 20-28 105.

Toronto 25 33 20 12— 90 Utah 31 18 34 22—105

3-Point Goals_Toronto 5-27 (Leonard 1-2, Green 1-3, Siakam 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Ibaka 1-4, Richardson 0-1, Powell 0-1, Brown 0-1, Wright 0-1, Miles 0-3, VanVleet 0-4), Utah 13-31 (Ingles 5-11, Rubio 3-6, Mitchell 2-3, Crowder 1-1, Sefolosha 1-1, Allen 1-4, O’Neale 0-1, Burks 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 52 (Valanciunas, Siakam 9), Utah 52 (Gobert 10). Assists_Toronto 11 (VanVleet 3), Utah 25 (Crowder, Burks, O’Neale, Ingles 4). Total Fouls_Toronto 29, Utah 26. Technicals_Lowry, Crowder, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).

