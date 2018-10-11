Raptors-Pelicans, Box

TORONTO (134)

Anunoby 6-11 0-0 15, Siakam 6-14 8-12 21, Monroe 4-9 0-0 8, Loyd 4-9 3-3 12, Brown 4-10 0-0 9, Adel 2-3 0-0 4, Miles 5-7 1-1 14, Boucher 1-2 0-0 3, Moreland 6-8 0-0 12, Felder 7-11 1-2 15, Collinsworth 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 8-15 1-2 21. Totals 53-100 14-20 134.

NEW ORLEANS (119)

Moore 5-8 1-2 12, Davis 13-18 8-13 36, Mirotic 6-13 0-0 15, Payton 2-6 2-2 6, Holiday 6-11 2-2 14, Hill 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-8 0-0 2, Randle 8-17 3-6 20, Diallo 0-3 0-0 0, Jack 0-2 2-2 2, K.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Bluiett 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 46-98 18-27 119.

Toronto 31 36 34 33—134 New Orleans 37 27 32 23—119

3-Point Goals_Toronto 14-32 (Richardson 4-9, Miles 3-4, Anunoby 3-7, Brown 1-1, Boucher 1-2, Loyd 1-3, Siakam 1-4, Felder 0-2), New Orleans 9-30 (Mirotic 3-7, Davis 2-3, Jackson 2-4, Moore 1-3, Randle 1-3, Bluiett 0-1, Holiday 0-3, Miller 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 40 (Moreland 12), New Orleans 51 (Davis 15). Assists_Toronto 27 (Felder, Siakam 6), New Orleans 31 (Holiday 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, New Orleans 20. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_15,047 (16,867).

