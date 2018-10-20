Raptors-Wizards, Box

TORONTO (117)

Powell 3-5 0-0 7, Anunoby 5-10 0-0 12, Valanciunas 5-8 6-7 16, Lowry 10-21 4-4 28, D.Green 1-9 2-2 5, Miles 3-7 4-5 10, Siakam 4-8 1-3 10, Ibaka 4-10 8-10 16, VanVleet 4-9 4-5 13, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 29-36 117.

WASHINGTON (113)

Porter Jr. 4-9 1-1 11, Morris 3-6 3-3 10, Mahinmi 0-3 2-4 2, Wall 7-16 11-13 25, Beal 12-21 2-4 32, Oubre Jr. 3-8 1-1 8, J.Green 1-8 0-0 2, Smith 1-4 4-4 6, Rivers 5-10 0-0 12, Satoransky 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 37-89 26-32 113.

Toronto 24 33 33 27—117 Washington 22 32 28 31—113

3-Point Goals_Toronto 10-29 (Lowry 4-9, Anunoby 2-4, Siakam 1-1, VanVleet 1-2, Powell 1-2, D.Green 1-8, Ibaka 0-1, Brown 0-1, Miles 0-1), Washington 13-39 (Beal 6-11, Rivers 2-5, Porter Jr. 2-7, Satoransky 1-1, Morris 1-2, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Smith 0-1, J.Green 0-4, Wall 0-4). Fouled Out_Siakam. Rebounds_Toronto 52 (Siakam 10), Washington 37 (Morris 7). Assists_Toronto 21 (Lowry 12), Washington 20 (Beal, Wall 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 29, Washington 27. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Smith, Beal, Washington coach Scott Brooks. A_16,185 (20,356).

