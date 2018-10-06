Listen Live Sports

Raynard leads North Carolina A&T past Delaware St. 34-6

October 6, 2018 11:31 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Lamar Raynard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as North Carolina A&T kept Delaware State winless with a 34-6 victory Saturday night.

Raynard was 14 of 23 for 171 yards passing for the Aggies (5-1, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marquell Cartwright led the ground attack with 97 yards rushing on 16 carries and Malik Wilson had 107 yards receiving and caught two touchdowns.

Raynard answered Delaware State’s late first-quarter field goal with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Wilson followed by a 10-yard scoring run early in the second to make it 13-3. He squeezed in one more score before the break, a 54-yard touchdown pass to Wilson, to extend the Aggies lead to 20-6 at halftime.

In the fourth, Raynard ran for another score and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Zachary Leslie for the final.

Keenan Black had 108 yards passing and 51 yards rushing for the Hornets (0-5, 0-2). Jose Romo-Martinez kicked field goals of 38 and 49 yards.

