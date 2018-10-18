Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Real Salt Lake eases past Revolution 4-1

October 18, 2018 11:11 pm
 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Nick Besler, Sebastian Saucedo and Corey Baird scored in the first 30 minutes and Real Salt Lake eased past the New England Revolution 4-1 on Thursday night.

Salt Lake (14-12-7) is sixth in the Western Conference — two points shy of Portland, which will host RSL on Sunday. New England (9-13-11) hasn’t won at Rio Tinto Stadium in seven meetings, going 0-5-2.

Besler scored his first MLS goal in the fourth minute on a sliding finish of Baird’s cross at the end of a counter attack. Saucedo made it 2-0 in the 14th with a rolling finish inside the near post.

Baird, a rookie, scored his eighth goal of the season in the 29th with a breakaway shot that froze goalkeeper Brad Knighton. Damir Kreilach scored his 12th goal on a header in the 50th for a 4-0 lead.

New England scored in the 69th on Kelyn Rowe’s header. Teal Bunbury’s penalty-kick attempt in the 35th minute was denied by goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

