Real Salt Lake-Timbers, Sums

October 21, 2018 7:39 pm
 
Real Salt Lake 0 0—0
Portland 1 2—3

First half_1, Portland, Mabiala, 5 (Valeri), 15th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Chara, 2 (Blanco), 68th; 3, Portland, Blanco, 10 (Melano), 87th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna; Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Valeri, 63rd; Blanco, 68th. Real Salt Lake, Beckerman, 27th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Chris Wattam; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_21,144.

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Jorge Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Liam Ridgewell, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco (Andres Flores, 90th), Diego Chara, David Guzman (Lawrence Olum, 76th), Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 85th), Andy Polo.

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera (Corey Baird, 72nd), Marcelo Silva; Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino, Sunny (Sebastian Saucedo, 78th); Brooks Lennon, Joao Plata.

