The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Real Sociedad player hospitalized after mild stroke

October 31, 2018 5:38 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Real Sociedad says midfielder Luca Sangalli has suffered a mild stroke.

The club said Wednesday the 23-year-old midfielder was going through further tests in the stroke unit of a local hospital. It did not give any other details regarding his condition.

Sangalli appeared in six matches this season, scoring once in a 3-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league.

He had not been included in the squad for Thursday’s Copa del Rey match at Celta Vigo because of his condition.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

