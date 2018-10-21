Red Bulls-Union, Sums

New York 0 1—1 Philadelphia 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Kaku, 6 (penalty kick), 69th minute.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_New York, Adams, 55th; Muyl, 57th. Philadelphia, Sapong, 37th; Trusty, 47th; Picault, 66th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Logan Brown; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_18,021.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Kaku (Cristian Casseres, 90th), Alex Muyl (Andreas Ivan, 83rd), Marc Rzatkowski (Derrick Etienne, 46th); Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Jay Simpson, 81st); Cory Burke, C.J. Sapong (Ilsinho, 63rd).

