Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 4, Astros 1

October 18, 2018 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger rf-cf 4 0 1 0
J.Mrtin dh 3 1 2 1 Altuve dh 4 0 1 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 4 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 0
Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 M.Gnzal 2b 4 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
Holt ph 1 0 0 0 White ph 0 0 0 0
Leon c 0 0 0 0 Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 32 1 5 1
Boston 001 003 000—4
Houston 000 000 100—1

E_Bregman (1). LOB_Boston 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moreland (1), Kinsler (1), Gurriel (1). HR_J.Martinez (1), Devers (1), M.Gonzalez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price W,1-0 6 3 0 0 0 9
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Eovaldi H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Houston
Verlander L,1-1 6 7 4 4 2 4
Osuna 3 1 0 0 0 3

WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza.

Advertisement

T_3:32. A_43,210 (41,168).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers