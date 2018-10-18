Red Sox 4, Astros 1

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 5 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger rf-cf 4 0 1 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 1 2 1 Altuve dh 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 M.Gnzal 2b 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 Holt ph 1 0 0 0 White ph 0 0 0 0 Leon c 0 0 0 0 Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 32 1 5 1

Boston 001 003 000—4 Houston 000 000 100—1

E_Bregman (1). LOB_Boston 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moreland (1), Kinsler (1), Gurriel (1). HR_J.Martinez (1), Devers (1), M.Gonzalez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Price W,1-0 6 3 0 0 0 9 Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Eovaldi H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 Houston Verlander L,1-1 6 7 4 4 2 4 Osuna 3 1 0 0 0 3

WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:32. A_43,210 (41,168).

