Red Sox 4, Astros 1

|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Altuve dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|M.Gnzal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Boston
|001
|003
|000—4
|Houston
|000
|000
|100—1
E_Bregman (1). LOB_Boston 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moreland (1), Kinsler (1), Gurriel (1). HR_J.Martinez (1), Devers (1), M.Gonzalez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price W,1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Barnes
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Eovaldi H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Houston
|Verlander L,1-1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Osuna
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:32. A_43,210 (41,168).
