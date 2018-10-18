Red Sox 4, Astros 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Martinez dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .278 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Moreland 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .182 Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .385 Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154 c-Holt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Leon c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Totals 36 4 8 4 2 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .133 Springer rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .381 Altuve dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .316 Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250 Gonzalez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .200 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 a-White ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 1 5 1 2 12

Boston 001 003 000—4 8 0 Houston 000 000 100—1 5 1

a-pinch hit for Maldonado in the 7th. b-flied out for White in the 7th. c-grounded out for Vazquez in the 8th.

E_Bregman (1). LOB_Boston 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moreland (1), Kinsler (1), Gurriel (1). HR_Martinez (1), off Verlander; Devers (1), off Verlander; Gonzalez (2), off Barnes. RBIs_Martinez (3), Devers 3 (6), Gonzalez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Betts 2, Holt); Houston 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Boston 2 for 5; Houston 0 for 1.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 0 9 93 3.38 Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 2.08 Eovaldi, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.45 Kimbrel, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 4.50 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 1-1 6 7 4 4 2 4 97 4.50 Osuna 3 1 0 0 0 3 32 12.27

Inherited runners-scored_Eovaldi 1-0. WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Joe West.

T_3:32. A_43,210 (41,168).

