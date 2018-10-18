Red Sox 4, Astros 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.385
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|c-Holt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Leon c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Springer rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Altuve dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.316
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|a-White ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|2
|12
|Boston
|001
|003
|000—4
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|1
a-pinch hit for Maldonado in the 7th. b-flied out for White in the 7th. c-grounded out for Vazquez in the 8th.
E_Bregman (1). LOB_Boston 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moreland (1), Kinsler (1), Gurriel (1). HR_Martinez (1), off Verlander; Devers (1), off Verlander; Gonzalez (2), off Barnes. RBIs_Martinez (3), Devers 3 (6), Gonzalez (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Betts 2, Holt); Houston 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Boston 2 for 5; Houston 0 for 1.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|93
|3.38
|Barnes
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|2.08
|Eovaldi, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Kimbrel, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|4.50
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 1-1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|97
|4.50
|Osuna
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|12.27
Inherited runners-scored_Eovaldi 1-0. WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Joe West.
T_3:32. A_43,210 (41,168).
