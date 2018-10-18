Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 4, Astros 1

October 18, 2018 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Martinez dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .278
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Moreland 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .182
Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .385
Vazquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154
c-Holt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Leon c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Totals 36 4 8 4 2 7
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Springer rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .381
Altuve dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .316
Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250
Gonzalez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .200
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
a-White ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 1 5 1 2 12
Boston 001 003 000—4 8 0
Houston 000 000 100—1 5 1

a-pinch hit for Maldonado in the 7th. b-flied out for White in the 7th. c-grounded out for Vazquez in the 8th.

E_Bregman (1). LOB_Boston 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moreland (1), Kinsler (1), Gurriel (1). HR_Martinez (1), off Verlander; Devers (1), off Verlander; Gonzalez (2), off Barnes. RBIs_Martinez (3), Devers 3 (6), Gonzalez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Betts 2, Holt); Houston 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Boston 2 for 5; Houston 0 for 1.

Advertisement
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 0 9 93 3.38
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 2.08
Eovaldi, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.45
Kimbrel, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 4.50
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 1-1 6 7 4 4 2 4 97 4.50
Osuna 3 1 0 0 0 3 32 12.27

Inherited runners-scored_Eovaldi 1-0. WP_Osuna.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Joe West.

T_3:32. A_43,210 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers