Red Sox 4, Dodgers 2

October 24, 2018 11:47 pm
 
Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 2 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 3 0
Bllnger cf 1 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 0 0
J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0 Pearce 1b 2 0 0 1
Freese 1b 2 1 1 0 Mreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Pderson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 2
M.Mchdo ss 4 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0
C.Tylor lf-2b 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
M.Kemp dh 3 0 0 1 Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 1
K.Hrnan cf-2b 2 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0
Muncy ph-2b-1b 1 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 3 1 1 0
Puig rf 3 0 1 1
A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0
Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 31 4 8 4
Los Angeles 000 200 000—2
Boston 010 030 00x—4

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Boston 5. 2B_Betts (1), Bogaerts (1). SF_M.Kemp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ryu L,0-1 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 5
Madson 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Urias 1 0 0 0 0 0
Maeda 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Price W,1-0 6 3 2 2 3 5
Kelly H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Eovaldi H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Alexander.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:12. A_38,644 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

