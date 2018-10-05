Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.600
|Hicks cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|1-Gardner pr-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.400
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|5
|13
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Pearce 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Moreland 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|3
|7
|New York
|000
|002
|101—4
|10
|0
|Boston
|302
|000
|00x—5
|8
|0
1-ran for Hicks in the 4th.
LOB_New York 10, Boston 6. 2B_Betts (1). HR_Judge (1), off Kimbrel; Martinez (1), off Happ. RBIs_Judge (1), Voit 2 (2), Gregorius (1), Pearce (1), Martinez 3 (3), Bogaerts (1). SB_Benintendi (1). SF_Bogaerts. S_Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gregorius, Andujar, Torres 2); Boston 1 (Benintendi). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Boston 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Andujar.
DP_Boston 1 (Kinsler, Bogaerts, Pearce).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 0-1
|2
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|44
|22.50
|Green
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|0.00
|Lynn
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|0.00
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|93
|3.38
|Brasier
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Workman, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|27.00
|Barnes, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Porcello, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Kimbrel, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|6.75
Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
Workman pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-2, Brasier 2-2, Workman 2-0, Barnes 2-1, Kimbrel 1-0. WP_Brasier, Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Angel Hernandez; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:41. A_39,059 (37,731).
