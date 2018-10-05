Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Judge rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .600 Hicks cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000 1-Gardner pr-cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Stanton dh 5 1 1 0 0 4 .200 Voit 1b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .400 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Totals 36 4 10 4 5 13

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .333 Benintendi lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .500 Pearce 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Moreland 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martinez dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .500 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Totals 30 5 8 5 3 7

New York 000 002 101—4 10 0 Boston 302 000 00x—5 8 0

1-ran for Hicks in the 4th.

LOB_New York 10, Boston 6. 2B_Betts (1). HR_Judge (1), off Kimbrel; Martinez (1), off Happ. RBIs_Judge (1), Voit 2 (2), Gregorius (1), Pearce (1), Martinez 3 (3), Bogaerts (1). SB_Benintendi (1). SF_Bogaerts. S_Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gregorius, Andujar, Torres 2); Boston 1 (Benintendi). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Boston 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Andujar.

DP_Boston 1 (Kinsler, Bogaerts, Pearce).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, L, 0-1 2 4 5 5 1 2 44 22.50 Green 2 2 0 0 1 0 24 0.00 Lynn 2 1 0 0 1 2 32 0.00 Britton 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 1-0 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 8 93 3.38 Brasier 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 0.00 Workman, H, 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 27.00 Barnes, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Porcello, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Kimbrel, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 22 6.75

Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

Workman pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-2, Brasier 2-2, Workman 2-0, Barnes 2-1, Kimbrel 1-0. WP_Brasier, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Angel Hernandez; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:41. A_39,059 (37,731).

