Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

October 5, 2018 11:25 pm
 
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 5 1 1 0 Betts rf 3 1 1 0
Judge rf 5 1 3 1 Bnntndi lf 4 2 2 0
A.Hicks cf 1 0 1 0 Pearce 1b 3 1 1 1
Gardner pr-cf 2 1 0 0 Mreland 1b 0 0 0 0
Stanton dh 5 1 1 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 2 3
Voit 1b 5 0 2 2 Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 1
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 1 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0
Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0
G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 30 5 8 5
New York 000 002 101—4
Boston 302 000 00x—5

DP_Boston 1. LOB_New York 10, Boston 6. 2B_Betts (1). HR_Judge (1), J.Martinez (1). SB_Benintendi (1). SF_Bogaerts (1). S_Leon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ L,0-1 2 4 5 5 1 2
Green 2 2 0 0 1 0
Lynn 2 1 0 0 1 2
Britton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Sale W,1-0 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 8
Brasier 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Workman H,1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Barnes H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Porcello H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel S,1-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3

J.Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd

Workman pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Brasier, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:41. A_39,059 (37,731).

