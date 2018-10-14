Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 7, Astros 5

October 14, 2018 11:07 pm
 
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 5 1 2 2 Betts rf 4 2 2 1
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0
White dh 2 0 0 0 Pearce 1b 3 1 1 0
T.Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 2 2 1
M.Gnzal lf 4 1 1 2 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 3
Mldnado c 3 1 1 0 C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0
Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 Mreland ph 1 0 1 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Leon pr-c 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 34 7 9 6
Houston 022 000 001—5
Boston 203 000 11x—7

E_G.Cole (1). LOB_Houston 7, Boston 7. 2B_Springer 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Betts 2 (2), Pearce (1), Bradley Jr. (1). HR_M.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole L,0-1 6 6 5 4 2 5
McCullers 2-3 0 1 0 1 2
James 1 2 1 1 1 2
Rondon 0 1 0 0 0 0
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Price 4 2-3 5 4 4 4 4
Barnes W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Porcello H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel S,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1

Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_McCullers, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:45. A_37,960 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

