Red Sox 7, Astros 5

|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|White dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Kemp ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|M.Gnzal lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leon pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|Houston
|022
|000
|001—5
|Boston
|203
|000
|11x—7
E_G.Cole (1). LOB_Houston 7, Boston 7. 2B_Springer 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Betts 2 (2), Pearce (1), Bradley Jr. (1). HR_M.Gonzalez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole L,0-1
|6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|McCullers
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|James
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Rondon
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Price
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Barnes W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Porcello H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel S,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_McCullers, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:45. A_37,960 (37,731).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.