Red Sox 7, Astros 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.125
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|White dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Kemp ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.125
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|c-Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|5
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.375
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Pearce 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.167
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1-Leon pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|4
|9
|Houston
|022
|000
|001—5
|7
|1
|Boston
|203
|000
|11x—7
|9
|0
a-grounded out for White in the 8th. b-singled for Vazquez in the 8th. c-popped out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Moreland in the 8th.
E_Cole (1). LOB_Houston 7, Boston 7. 2B_Springer 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Betts 2 (2), Pearce (1), Bradley Jr. (1). HR_Gonzalez (1), off Price. RBIs_Springer 2 (4), Altuve (1), Gonzalez 2 (2), Betts (1), Benintendi (1), Devers (1), Bradley Jr. 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, White, Gonzalez); Boston 5 (Benintendi 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Vazquez). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Boston 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gurriel.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 0-1
|6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|90
|6.00
|McCullers
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|James
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|9.00
|Rondon
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|80
|7.71
|Barnes, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Brasier, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Porcello, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Kimbrel, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|9.00
Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rondon 2-1, Sipp 2-0, Barnes 2-0. WP_McCullers, Kimbrel. PB_Maldonado 2 (2).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner.
T_3:45. A_37,960 (37,731).
