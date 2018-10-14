Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 7, Astros 5

October 14, 2018 11:07 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .375
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .125
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .000
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
White dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
a-Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Gonzalez lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .125
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167
c-Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Totals 34 5 7 5 5 8
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .375
Benintendi lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .111
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Pearce 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286
Devers 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .667
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 3 0 1 .167
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Moreland ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
1-Leon pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 7 9 6 4 9
Houston 022 000 001—5 7 1
Boston 203 000 11x—7 9 0

a-grounded out for White in the 8th. b-singled for Vazquez in the 8th. c-popped out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 8th.

E_Cole (1). LOB_Houston 7, Boston 7. 2B_Springer 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Betts 2 (2), Pearce (1), Bradley Jr. (1). HR_Gonzalez (1), off Price. RBIs_Springer 2 (4), Altuve (1), Gonzalez 2 (2), Betts (1), Benintendi (1), Devers (1), Bradley Jr. 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, White, Gonzalez); Boston 5 (Benintendi 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Vazquez). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Boston 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gurriel.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 0-1 6 6 5 4 2 5 90 6.00
McCullers 2-3 0 1 0 1 2 18 0.00
James 1 2 1 1 1 2 26 9.00
Rondon 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 4 2-3 5 4 4 4 4 80 7.71
Barnes, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Brasier, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 0.00
Porcello, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Kimbrel, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 9.00

Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rondon 2-1, Sipp 2-0, Barnes 2-0. WP_McCullers, Kimbrel. PB_Maldonado 2 (2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner.

T_3:45. A_37,960 (37,731).

