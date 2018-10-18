Red Sox 8, Astros 6

|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Altuve dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|M.Gnzal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Holt 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Brdly J cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|Boston
|201
|012
|110—8
|Houston
|012
|110
|010—6
E_Porcello (1). LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Benintendi 2 (2), Bogaerts (1), C.Vazquez (1), Springer (3), Altuve (1), Reddick (1), Correa (1). HR_Bradley Jr. (2), Springer (1), T.Kemp (1). SB_Springer (1). CS_Bradley Jr. (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Porcello
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Kelly W,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brasier H,3
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,2-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Houston
|Morton
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|James L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Pressly
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|McCullers
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McHugh
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Morton (Betts), by Porcello (Gonzalez), by Kimbrel (Bregman), by McHugh (Bradley Jr.). WP_Morton 2, Kelly, McCullers.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller.
T_4:33. A_43,277 (41,168).
