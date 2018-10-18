Red Sox 8, Astros 6

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 5 2 1 0 Bregman 3b 5 1 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 2 2 0 Sprnger cf 4 1 3 1 J.Mrtin dh 4 2 2 1 Altuve dh 5 1 1 1 Bgaerts ss 4 0 2 2 M.Gnzal 2b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 0 1 2 Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 0 Kinsler 2b 0 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 3 2 Holt 2b-3b 4 0 1 1 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 3 1 1 0 White ph 1 0 0 0 Mreland ph 1 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 1 0 0 0 Leon c 1 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 3 1 2 1 Brdly J cf 2 1 1 2 Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 39 6 13 6

Boston 201 012 110—8 Houston 012 110 010—6

E_Porcello (1). LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Benintendi 2 (2), Bogaerts (1), C.Vazquez (1), Springer (3), Altuve (1), Reddick (1), Correa (1). HR_Bradley Jr. (2), Springer (1), T.Kemp (1). SB_Springer (1). CS_Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Porcello 4 7 4 4 1 3 Kelly W,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Rodriguez 0 0 0 0 1 0 Brasier H,3 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Barnes H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel S,2-2 2 2 1 1 3 1 Houston Morton 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 James L,0-1 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 5 Pressly 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 McCullers 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 McHugh 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Morton (Betts), by Porcello (Gonzalez), by Kimbrel (Bregman), by McHugh (Bradley Jr.). WP_Morton 2, Kelly, McCullers.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller.

T_4:33. A_43,277 (41,168).

