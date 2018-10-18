Red Sox 8, Astros 6

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.444
|Kinsler 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Holt 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|7
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.412
|Altuve dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.400
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|b-White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|5
|6
|Boston
|201
|012
|110—8
|11
|1
|Houston
|012
|110
|010—6
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Vazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 7th.
E_Porcello (1). LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Benintendi 2 (2), Bogaerts (1), Vazquez (1), Springer (3), Altuve (1), Reddick (1), Correa (1). HR_Bradley Jr. (2), off James; Springer (1), off Porcello; Kemp (1), off Porcello. RBIs_Martinez (2), Bogaerts 2 (3), Devers 2 (3), Holt (1), Bradley Jr. 2 (9), Springer (5), Altuve (2), Reddick (2), Correa 2 (3), Kemp (1). SB_Springer (1). CS_Bradley Jr. (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Betts 2, Pearce, Moreland 2); Houston 7 (Bregman 2, Altuve, Gonzalez, Gurriel, White 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Houston 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Benintendi, Devers, Leon, Altuve, McCann.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|68
|7.20
|Kelly, W, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|3.00
|Rodriguez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Brasier, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|0.00
|Barnes, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Kimbrel, S, 2-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|35
|6.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|53
|11.57
|James, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|51
|7.71
|Pressly
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|3.38
|McCullers
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|33
|3.00
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|McHugh
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 1-0, Barnes 2-0, James 1-0, McCullers 3-1, McHugh 2-0. HBP_Morton (Betts), Porcello (Gonzalez), Kimbrel (Bregman), McHugh (Bradley Jr.). WP_Morton 2, Kelly, McCullers.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Joe West; Left, Vic Carapazza.
T_4:33. A_43,277 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.