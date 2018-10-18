Red Sox 8, Astros 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .278 Benintendi lf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .263 Martinez dh 4 2 2 1 1 1 .200 Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 2 1 1 .333 Devers 3b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .444 Kinsler 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .214 Holt 2b-3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .125 Vazquez c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .100 a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Leon c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .250 Totals 37 8 11 8 7 8

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .182 Springer cf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .412 Altuve dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .176 Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .200 Correa ss 4 0 3 2 1 1 .400 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111 b-White ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kemp lf 3 1 2 1 2 1 .375 Totals 39 6 13 6 5 6

Boston 201 012 110—8 11 1 Houston 012 110 010—6 13 0

a-grounded out for Vazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 7th.

E_Porcello (1). LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Benintendi 2 (2), Bogaerts (1), Vazquez (1), Springer (3), Altuve (1), Reddick (1), Correa (1). HR_Bradley Jr. (2), off James; Springer (1), off Porcello; Kemp (1), off Porcello. RBIs_Martinez (2), Bogaerts 2 (3), Devers 2 (3), Holt (1), Bradley Jr. 2 (9), Springer (5), Altuve (2), Reddick (2), Correa 2 (3), Kemp (1). SB_Springer (1). CS_Bradley Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Betts 2, Pearce, Moreland 2); Houston 7 (Bregman 2, Altuve, Gonzalez, Gurriel, White 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Houston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Devers, Leon, Altuve, McCann.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello 4 7 4 4 1 3 68 7.20 Kelly, W, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 3.00 Rodriguez 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00 Brasier, H, 3 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 23 0.00 Barnes, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Kimbrel, S, 2-2 2 2 1 1 3 1 35 6.00 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 53 11.57 James, L, 0-1 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 5 51 7.71 Pressly 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 23 3.38 McCullers 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 33 3.00 Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 McHugh 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 1-0, Barnes 2-0, James 1-0, McCullers 3-1, McHugh 2-0. HBP_Morton (Betts), Porcello (Gonzalez), Kimbrel (Bregman), McHugh (Bradley Jr.). WP_Morton 2, Kelly, McCullers.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Joe West; Left, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:33. A_43,277 (41,168).

