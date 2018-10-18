Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 8, Astros 6

October 18, 2018 1:28 am
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .278
Benintendi lf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .263
Martinez dh 4 2 2 1 1 1 .200
Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 2 1 1 .333
Devers 3b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .444
Kinsler 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .214
Holt 2b-3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .125
Vazquez c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .100
a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Leon c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .250
Totals 37 8 11 8 7 8
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .182
Springer cf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .412
Altuve dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .176
Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .200
Correa ss 4 0 3 2 1 1 .400
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
b-White ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kemp lf 3 1 2 1 2 1 .375
Totals 39 6 13 6 5 6
Boston 201 012 110—8 11 1
Houston 012 110 010—6 13 0

a-grounded out for Vazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 7th.

E_Porcello (1). LOB_Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B_Benintendi 2 (2), Bogaerts (1), Vazquez (1), Springer (3), Altuve (1), Reddick (1), Correa (1). HR_Bradley Jr. (2), off James; Springer (1), off Porcello; Kemp (1), off Porcello. RBIs_Martinez (2), Bogaerts 2 (3), Devers 2 (3), Holt (1), Bradley Jr. 2 (9), Springer (5), Altuve (2), Reddick (2), Correa 2 (3), Kemp (1). SB_Springer (1). CS_Bradley Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Betts 2, Pearce, Moreland 2); Houston 7 (Bregman 2, Altuve, Gonzalez, Gurriel, White 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Houston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Devers, Leon, Altuve, McCann.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello 4 7 4 4 1 3 68 7.20
Kelly, W, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 3.00
Rodriguez 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00
Brasier, H, 3 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 23 0.00
Barnes, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Kimbrel, S, 2-2 2 2 1 1 3 1 35 6.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 53 11.57
James, L, 0-1 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 5 51 7.71
Pressly 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 23 3.38
McCullers 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 33 3.00
Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
McHugh 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Rodriguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 1-0, Barnes 2-0, James 1-0, McCullers 3-1, McHugh 2-0. HBP_Morton (Betts), Porcello (Gonzalez), Kimbrel (Bregman), McHugh (Bradley Jr.). WP_Morton 2, Kelly, McCullers.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Joe West; Left, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:33. A_43,277 (41,168).

