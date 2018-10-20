Red Sox favored slightly over Dodgers in World Series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Boston Red Sox opened as a slight favorite in this city’s sports books to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook set the Red Sox as minus-135 favorites in early betting, with the Dodgers made plus-115 to win the series. That means a $135 bet on the Red Sox will pay $100, while a $100 bet on the Dodgers pays $115.

Odds on the individual games will be posted when pitching matchups are named.

